Youngblood letter: Elect Arnold

Re-elect Rebecca Arnold, Ada County Highway District commissioner. As a fellow board member of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts these past five years, I know of Rebecca’s dedication to service and working for her constituents. Rebecca currently serves as president of our local highway association (IAHD) further evidence of her involvement and willingness to serve. Arnold is also an attorney and is most familiar with our state and local transportation laws. Let’s keep this dedication and experience working for ACHD, and vote Rebecca Arnold.
Rick D. Youngblood, Nampa
