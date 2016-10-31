Wade letter: Elect Berch

All residents of District 15 (West Boise) should know that our current representative, Lynn Luker, voted for House Bill 582, which sought to have the state take over our public lands.
The costs to manage those lands are simply too great, and the result would almost certainly be a sell-off to the highest bidder.
Unless you want to be shut out of your favorite places, or have to pay large fees to use them (as is the case in many states), support Steve Berch for the House of Representatives. Unlike our current representative, Steve will protect our public lands and keep them open and free.
Lynne Wade, Boise
Comments