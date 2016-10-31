Tholen letter: Vote no on HJR5

You probably received a flier in the mail urging you to vote yes on HJR 5 because they claim it will prevent “faceless bureaucrats” from affecting your family, farm or small business. I’m sick of the way some groups, in this case the Idaho Legislature, attempt to lift themselves by demeaning others. Our state employees are not “faceless bureaucrats.” They are competent, educated and trained experts in their field. Read up on our own attorney general’s (a duly elected official in his own right) opinion of HJR 5 and then follow his advice and vote no on HJR 5.
Rick Tholen, Eagle
