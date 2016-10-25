Pumphrey letter: Elect Trump

Bill Clinton’s revolting sexual misconduct did not affect his abilities to be considered a good president. If people are fair, they must consider that Trump’s misconduct will not affect his ability to be a good president. For me, a dirty old man as president is far better than one who is proven to be untrustworthy, excessively careless with secret military information and one who became fantastically rich as secretary of state. Even though Trump is revolting to many women, to be fair, Trump’s proven abilities are far superior to Hillary’s failures.
Loyal Edward Pumphrey, Meridian
