Philipson letter: Export-Import Bank

I was saddened to read the Guest Opinion (Oct. 10) about the Export-Import Bank. I read numerous papers and know that Rep. Raul Labrador and his gang of 30 were instrumental in the halt of benefits for Idahoans by this bank. What I don’t understand is why Idaho business continues to support men like him. Today I opened my paper and there were the same guys telling me that it’s OK to talk about groping women as long as you apologize. None of them stand up for the Republican values I grew up with except Mike Simpson, who still tries to do the right thing.
Jean Philipson, Boise
