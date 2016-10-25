Petrovsky letter: Elect Steve Berch

By electing Steve Berch, District 15 voters can replace incumbent Lynn Luker with a state representative with business acumen, energy and an unwavering commitment to his constituents and their concerns. Steve is thoughtful and can see all dimensions of an issue. He respects all opinions, making him an exceptional choice for office. His ideas for improving education and bringing good-paying jobs to Idaho will have real impact. He’s committed to preserving access to public lands for all, to ensure Idaho’s tradition of a free outdoors for future generations. Vote the candidate who’s engaged, energized and willing to listen: Steve Berch.
Carol Jean Petrovsky, Boise
