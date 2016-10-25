Page letter: Mike Crapo

Sen. Mike Crapo is a hypocrite. He thrashes Donald Trump and feigns indignation at 11-year-old words, yet Crapo has endangered lives while driving when drunk. His office states he is standing on principles. I submit Crapo has no principles and is only interested in getting himself elected again.
What is more dangerous to society: a drunk driver running red lights or private conversations from 11years ago? There was a time in our history where politicians actually represented the people and not themselves.
Vote Crapo out just on principles — I have sadly voted Republican for the last 45 years and I am fed up with all establishment politicians.
David Page, Middleton
Comments