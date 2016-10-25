McFarland letter: Savino & Trump

Didn’t have to wait too long for there it was — another incoherent bit of punditry from Dano Savino. Never mind that it contained nothing new, just the usual drivel by a Trump supporter with swipes at Hillary Clinton and President Obama. If ever things are going as Savino wishes, what will he whine about? He concludes that Trump is a stalwart leader — doubt that Trump knows what stalwart means (his words are scatological, not the good words he says he knows). Of all the words to describe El Trumpo, stalwart is definitely not one.
Janette McFarland, Fruitland
