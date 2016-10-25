Iacoboni letter: CWI levy

This November, CWI plans to ask taxpayers to fork over $180 million to fund an expansion in Ada and Canyon counties. I’ll be voting no and I encourage you to do the same.
I consider myself a proponent of technical schools such as CWI. If the college and its leadership had come to taxpayers with matching or some private funding the story might be different. But, instead, CWI intends to rob taxpayers blind. It’s easier to make taxpayers foot the bill than secure private funding.
CWI’s leadership should know this. It’s part of leading an organization.
Gabe Iacoboni, Boise
