Peter letter: Elect Berch, Ellis, Metzger

Idahoans take pride in our freedoms and voting in elections is just one of these freedoms.
Unlike some voters, District 15 voters have options when they vote for their District 15 representatives and senator in the Legislature. Three candidates have been working hard for us by coming to our doors and listening (really listening) to what issues are the most important to us, the voters of District 15. Those candidates are Steve Berch, Jake Ellis and Laura Metzger.
If you want legislators that listen first to the citizens of District 15, vote for Steve Berch, Jake Ellis and Laura Metzger.
Kathy Peter, Boise
Comments