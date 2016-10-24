Pedersen letter: Vote for Rutherford

I’m for Rutherford in District 20 race.
Bill Rutherford (bill-rutherford.ruck.us) has a transparent approach. Rutherford, an Army captain veteran, accepts contributions only from individuals, not corporations. Rutherford’s fiscally conservative positions on issues are laid out and supported on his website.
Chuck Winder, on the other hand, accepts contributions mostly from corporations and associations (ballotpedia.org). Winder’s website has a video piece about the Constitution, but inconsistent with his voting record — Winder has supported prominent bills, despite their unconstitutionality risk.
Bill Rutherford will more wisely spend our state’s dollars, and I recommend Rutherford for Senate in District 20.
Ken J. Pedersen, Boise
