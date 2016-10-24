Lungren letter: Elect Robyn Brody

Curt McKenzie in his guest opinion said he was endorsed by several groups, among them Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and the National Rifle Association. He finished saying he would fairly apply the Constitution and statutes as written.
What McKenzie forgot to mention was that he sponsored HJR 5, which will amend Idaho’s Constitution. Idaho legislators already have the power to accept or reject administrative rules.
Vote “Yes” for Robyn Brody for Supreme Court. She has a better understanding of the law. Vote “No” on HJR 5. It is an unnecessary and possibly dangerous change to Idaho’s Constitution.
Rob Lungren, Meridian
