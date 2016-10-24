Letters to the Editor

October 24, 2016 11:43 PM

Ipsen letter: Elect Donald Trump

#Deplorable LDS here.

Donald Trump has said he is sorry and that he is a different man now. Like any other Christian, I will try to forgive him. Reasons I support Trump: Supreme Court, worldwide terrorism and rebuilding military strength.

It is the felonious morals of Bill Clinton and his enabler, Hillary Clinton, their corrupt Clinton Foundation, their never-ending lies, and their treasonous selling of America and Benghazi that I cannot forgive. No apologies offered from them.

It is also hard to forgive the lily-livered, wishy-washy self-serving establishment hacks that Crapo and Simpson have become.

Shron Ipsen, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

A trip through Main Street Station

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos