Ipsen letter: Elect Donald Trump

#Deplorable LDS here.
Donald Trump has said he is sorry and that he is a different man now. Like any other Christian, I will try to forgive him. Reasons I support Trump: Supreme Court, worldwide terrorism and rebuilding military strength.
It is the felonious morals of Bill Clinton and his enabler, Hillary Clinton, their corrupt Clinton Foundation, their never-ending lies, and their treasonous selling of America and Benghazi that I cannot forgive. No apologies offered from them.
It is also hard to forgive the lily-livered, wishy-washy self-serving establishment hacks that Crapo and Simpson have become.
Shron Ipsen, Boise
Comments