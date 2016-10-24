Ipsen letter: Elect Donald Trump

1:26 Grand-prize photo: Milky Way selfie Pause

2:56 Haunted World makeup artist transforms into character

9:19 Boise State LB Ben Weaver, pre-Wyoming

1:59 First-place photo: Stanley Lake sunset

0:23 Ex-Boise State running back Ajayi records second 200-yard game

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

1:28 Idaho Air National Guard troops welcomed home

0:59 Idaho District III high school marching band competition held at BSU

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

3:02 "Racing for a cause greater than myself"