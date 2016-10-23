Thode letter: Donald Trump

Much of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency seems to be based on the idea that it’s OK to offend people whenever possible. Certainly the recent “locker room” comments made by him fit that description, but a lot of what he says at his rallies can be described as politically incorrect. This tendency has brought out an ugly streak in many of his supporters. It seems that racism and sexism in his campaign are fair game.
I hope that, when Trump is defeated, this movement toward political incorrectness can be eliminated, or at least stuffed back into the closet.
Walt Thode, Boise
