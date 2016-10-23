Strong letter: Idaho GOP

I can’t believe that Idaho’s Republican Party is standing behind Donald Trump after all the garbage he has spouted out of his foul mouth. Idaho’s Republicans have proven the age-old rumor that they’d vote for the devil himself as long as there was an “R” behind his name.
There is nothing worse than just following the “R” blindly because, after all, the other guys might, just might, be worse. Worse than Trump? How could that be? And yet good Christians will forsake God almighty just to worship anyone with an “R” behind their name.
Rob Strong, New Meadows
