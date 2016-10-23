Stallings letter: Crapo’s deficits

In 2001, the budget was balanced. Then our nation elected George Bush, who, along with Sen.Mike Crapo, started spending like crazy. They pushed two massive tax cuts, two wars, and created the Department of Homeland Security and a Medicare drug plan — which they didn’t pay for. Crapo is on record supporting this spending binge.
Now, Crapo claims to be “leading” efforts to rein in deficits. Hogwash. It is no wonder his party hates the GOP establishment. Every campaign they make promises they have no intention of keeping — we’ve all had enough of the hollow promises.
Richard Stallings, former U.S. representative, Island Park
