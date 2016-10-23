Haley letter: Election and lands

Do you cherish Idaho’s public lands: hunting, fishing and recreating? So do West Boise’s District 15 legislative candidates Steve Berch, Jake Ellis and Laura Metzler. Elect them to protect our legacy.
D15’s incumbent legislators supported SB 1338, which ignored Idaho-based groups charged with managing public lands and allowed county and state officials to seize land to sell to private parties.
Private owners have no obligation to allow access to their land. Land transfers to wealthy outside speculators won’t benefit Idahoans in the long term.
Stop the land grab. Vote Berch, Ellis and Metzler for collaborative management of our public lands.
Kathy Haley, Boise
