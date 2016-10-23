Grigg letter: Elect Trump

What if Trump quit the presidential race? Heaven forbid. What on earth could be worse for our country?
I wish we could choose a great leader as president rather than choosing a smooth politician. If we get Hillary we get a smooth politician wanting to make herself great by increasing taxes and giving government handouts. If we get Trump we get someone who wants to make America great by cutting taxes and expanding the economy.
We have become a welfare state where the majority depend on government handouts and therefore vote Democratic.
Dick Grigg, Nyssa, Ore.
