Letters to the Editor

October 23, 2016 11:57 PM

Cromwell letter: Idaho’s GOP

Idaho’s Boss Hoggs.

Idaho’s Republican party leadership — governor and Legislature — like to beat up the feds, but my question is, “How are they different?” Our Republican leaders:

▪  Give away tax credits, leaving affected communities to pick up the tab;

▪  Override local control on mineral leases and local option taxes;

▪  Dodge accountability while violating established procedures (Education Network for example);

▪  Advocate public land grabs and special land owner privileges for the likes of the Wilks Brothers despite overwhelming opposition from Idahoans;

▪  Squander mega-millions in tax dollars on frivolous lawsuits against the advice of their own AG, Lawrence Wasden (who is usually right);

▪  Push another power-grabbing constitutional amendment that has already been voted on by the people;

▪  Insert themselves into doctor/patient relationships in the cause of right-to-life of unborns while dodging the plight of children needlessly dying under the guise of religious freedom (see faith healing); and

▪  Interfere with elections through closed primaries, attempted gerrymandering (see Secretary of State Denney), and withholding funding from duly elected Republican incumbents who don’t walk the party line.

Like I said, Boss Hoggs, but without the comedic relief. These guys could give the feds lessons.

Cliff Cromwell, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Idaho District III high school marching band competition held at BSU

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos