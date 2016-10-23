Cromwell letter: Idaho’s GOP

Idaho’s Boss Hoggs.
Idaho’s Republican party leadership — governor and Legislature — like to beat up the feds, but my question is, “How are they different?” Our Republican leaders:
▪ Give away tax credits, leaving affected communities to pick up the tab;
▪ Override local control on mineral leases and local option taxes;
▪ Dodge accountability while violating established procedures (Education Network for example);
▪ Advocate public land grabs and special land owner privileges for the likes of the Wilks Brothers despite overwhelming opposition from Idahoans;
▪ Squander mega-millions in tax dollars on frivolous lawsuits against the advice of their own AG, Lawrence Wasden (who is usually right);
▪ Push another power-grabbing constitutional amendment that has already been voted on by the people;
▪ Insert themselves into doctor/patient relationships in the cause of right-to-life of unborns while dodging the plight of children needlessly dying under the guise of religious freedom (see faith healing); and
▪ Interfere with elections through closed primaries, attempted gerrymandering (see Secretary of State Denney), and withholding funding from duly elected Republican incumbents who don’t walk the party line.
Like I said, Boss Hoggs, but without the comedic relief. These guys could give the feds lessons.
Cliff Cromwell, Boise
Comments