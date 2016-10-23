Carroll letter: Vote Trump

Your choice on Nov. 8 for president is citizen Donald Trump or Sec. Hillary Clinton.
It may be a choice between despicable personal behavior and a disastrous national direction.
If the salacious accusations concerning Donald Trump are true and such behavior continued it would be vexing for many women (and men) but not close to the disaster for millions of Americans Hillary Clinton brings with “open borders, free trade,” Benghazi lies, pay for access, say things to the public but assure special interests big dollar donors you don't mean that.
Hold your nose if you must. Vote for a better America.
Tom Carroll, Meridian
