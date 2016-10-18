Letters to the Editor

October 18, 2016 6:25 PM

Wright letter: Fate of the nation

At this point I’ll vote for a third-party anything for president, even if they showed up at all their press conferences in Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops speaking in tongues, over Trump/Pence and Clinton/ Kaine.

Those of us that were and are actually paying attention for the last 40 years know that, at this point and particularly in this election, voting for the R or the D at the federal level has sealed the fate of the republic. I won’t do that, not now and no more until after the transition.

Will the local media and press ever wake up to what is actually happening in this country?

Jeff Wright, Lowman

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Boise State running backs coach Lee Marks, pre-BYU

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos