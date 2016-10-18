Wright letter: Fate of the nation

At this point I’ll vote for a third-party anything for president, even if they showed up at all their press conferences in Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops speaking in tongues, over Trump/Pence and Clinton/ Kaine.
Those of us that were and are actually paying attention for the last 40 years know that, at this point and particularly in this election, voting for the R or the D at the federal level has sealed the fate of the republic. I won’t do that, not now and no more until after the transition.
Will the local media and press ever wake up to what is actually happening in this country?
Jeff Wright, Lowman
Comments