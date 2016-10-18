Whipple letter: Lack of coverage

What a lovely break it would have been for the community to learn about the fabulous 45th anniversary celebration of two of Boise’s most talented musicians, Kevin Kirk and Sally Tibbs, on Oct. 9. With all the bad news in the newspaper — hurricanes, shootings, nasty political rhetoric — the gathering of family, friends, fans and employers at A’ Tavola Gourmet Café was a welcome respite. There were tears of joy and sadness, as we honored these incredible musicians who have provided years of entertainment and enjoyment.
Kevin and Sally are two truly loving, caring, generous people who also happen to be extremely talented, and this is expressed in their music. Their caring and devotion to their friends and fans was evident at their anniversary party.
Sadly, only a fraction of Boise residents had the opportunity to enjoy this event since the Idaho Statesman printed only a brief announcement about it. Boise expects the Statesman to have more compassion and caring for people in Idaho who are giving of themselves and their talents to enhance our community and culture.
Linda Whipple, Boise
