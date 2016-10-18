Lodal letter: Trump

We hear lots of frustration in the U.S. this year. It’s not confined to conservatives.
Evangelical conservatives support Donald Trump despite his lecherous behavior during three marriages. The recently released “locker room banter” tapes are nauseating to hear.
His verbal abuse of a beauty queen, a sitting federal judge and a Gold Star family is abhorrent . His contempt for telling the truth is mind-boggling.
I understand the anger at Washington and dislike of Hillary Clinton. But I think it must be said that anyone who votes for Donald Trump is committing an act best defined as moral bankruptcy.
John Lodal, Boise
