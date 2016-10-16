Letters to the Editor

October 16, 2016 11:31 PM

Chekel letter: Roadside litter

In addition to our Boise highways looking neglected, our suburban two-lane Linder highway in Eagle is going the same route — both sides of this road from Highway 44 south to Chinden Boulevard are being neglected.

Come on people, stop littering. With your help, no one will have to clean up our messes.

Boise’s motto is “City of Trees” but our suburban roadways aren’t measuring up either. Let’s examine ourselves. Who is at fault here, truckers, tourists, shoppers, who? Soon winter will be upon us. Do we want it all covered up under the snow?

June Chekel, Eagle

Letters to the Editor

