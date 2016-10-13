White letter: Gary Johnson

My good sense tells me that I can’t accept either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton as president of this great nation. In my opinion, neither is deserving of the honor. Abstaining from voting is not an option for me, therefore, it appears that the most plausible remaining option is the third-party candidate, Gary Johnson. I would like to see a movement started to have him included in the remaining debate. I want to know more about who he is and what he stands for. Maybe the debates could rise above just a “name-calling” event and render something substantive.
Darryl E. White, Eagle
