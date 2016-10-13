Trumble letter: Curt McKenzie?

Sen. Curt McKenzie chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee. During the 2014 Legislative session, his committee was assigned Senate Bill 1254, otherwise known as the “Guns on Campus Bill.” Throughout the three hours or so of testimony, McKenzie found time to grant the gun lobby ample time to testify, but was unwilling to afford the same courtesy to law enforcement leaders and university presidents, the very people responsible for the safety of our students. The bill passed.
Is he the best choice for the Idaho Supreme Court?
Dennis Trumble, Boise
