Smith letter: Elections

Enough already. She dutifully stepped aside in 2008. It is her turn. Our masters who really run this country and most of the world selected her to be the president at this time in the nation’s history. For the opposition to oppose the plan is futile. When will the citizens finally realize that for at the least the past 100 years our presidents have been and are “selected” for us, and we, the citizens, are allowed to pretend we actually “elected” them? Bread and circuses. As long as we have sports and tailgate party privileges, all is well.
David Smith, Boise
