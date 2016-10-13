Smith letter: Elect Jake Ellis

“The American Dream [maintains that] life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone.” — James Truslow Adams
A beautiful reminder of what America should be, but it doesn’t ring true, especially for workers in Idaho.
Rep. Pat McDonald, R-Boise, sponsored legislation severely restricting a worker’s ability to move up and around within an industry to seek higher wages. He is dismantling our American Dream.
That’s why I’m supporting Jake Ellis for House Seat 15B. He’ll fight for our right to seek better wages and working conditions. He wants to protect our American Dream for generations to come.
Jared Smith, Boise
