Ollie letter: Elect Rutherford

Sen. Chuck Winder does not represent Idaho values. He says he is conservative until he’s elected. Then he starts to meddle in areas best governed at the local level. His meddling increases regulations for the little people and gives advantages to the well-connected.
Recently I met Bill Rutherford. He’s someone who actually knows how systems work. He’s managed large corporate and government projects and has simplified operations and cut expenses. He understands how more regulation adds to costs.
Senator Winder is no conservative. It’s time to “chuck” Winder and to support Bill Rutherford for District 20 Senate.
Mary Ollie, Meridian
