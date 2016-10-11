McCready letter: Elect Rutherford

I live in Senate District 20. My current representative, Chuck Winder, is an embarrassment to me and to Idaho. I’ve often wondered how certain representatives in Idaho get elected and retain their positions after introducing so much nonsense legislation.
Finally, I have a choice of whom to vote for instead of leaving this part of the ballot blank. Bill Rutherford is the kind of representative who I believe will represent my beliefs.. Vote Bill Rutherford District 20 Senate.
Vern McCready, Boise
