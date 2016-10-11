Fritsch letter: Coverage gap

Pity our overworked part-time lawmakers, with full time state-provided health insurance, struggling to pick one of two options to address the critical insurance needs of 78,000 Idahoans. Consider the crushing work load and pressure of having four hearings, listening to the urgent appeals of the uninsured, doctors and health care providers all asking that they do something.
One can only marvel at the leadership, compassion, wisdom and courage it required for them to “put your ideas on paper” to discuss at the next meeting.
Bob Fritsch, Boise
