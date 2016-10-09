Diehl letter: No to Trump

In the 34-year history of USA Today they have never taken sides in the presidential race until now. This year by unanimous consensus, the Board finds Donald Trump unfit for president. Since he declared his candidacy Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the temperament, knowledge, steadiness and honesty that Americans need from their president. Whether through indifference or ignorance, Trump has betrayed fundamental commitments, unwavering support for NATO allies and steadfast opposition to Russian aggression. Paul Ryan said Trump’s attacks on a federal judge of Mexican heritage fits the definition of a racist.
Donna Diehl, Boise
