Bachelder letter: Presidential candidates

Richard Harrison nailed it in a Letter to the Editor Oct. 5. He said Trump is intellectually lazy. I think Mr. Trump’s problem is too much wine, women and winning through intimidation.
Looking at Hillary through the same prism, what comes to my mind is that she is intellectually dishonest, but her motivation is different. I think with her it is too much ambition and greed.
Which is worse? Maybe with Hillary she’s just trying to prove herself. It seems to me that Trump is still trying to please his father.
The silly season has taken a dark turn this year. God help us all.
Carol Bachelder, Boise
