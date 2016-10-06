Barron Letter: CWI bond

In the Sept. 23 Statesman, there is a lengthy article regarding the proposed $180 million bond to build a new College of Western Idaho. Emphasis is placed on the need for a new health science center for $40 million, as well as $42 million for a Student Success Center. What is a “Student Success Center” and the reason it’s more important/expensive than a health science center?
Two other local colleges have just recently closed or are closing, ITT & Brown Mackie, both with large buildings. Would these not suffice for an expansion of CWI without the need for a large tax increase to build another?
Ann S. Barron, Boise
