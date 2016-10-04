Eisele Letter: Writing Congress

Three months ago, my opinion piece on restoring sockeye salmon runs in Idaho was published by the Idaho Statesman. The same day that it was published, I sent a copy to our U.S. senators and congressmen, along with personalized letters. I specifically asked for the courtesy of a reply. After two months I had no replies, so I asked again for responses. I got a reply from Sen. Mike Crapo, but that was it.
Now it’s been three months. I’m still waiting for Sen. Jim Risch, and Reps. Mike Simpson and Raul Labrador. Do they work for their constituents or not? Or do they only work for lobbyists and big banks? I don’t think asking for the courtesy of a reply is unreasonable.
Ted Eisele, Boise
