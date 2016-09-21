McSherry letter: Presidential debates

Rigged system?
Regarding the presidential debates coming up Monday, they do indeed seem to be rigged. How is it that the panel is made up of three liberals and one so-called impartial person? Chris Wallace is not impartial and it should definitely be made up of a well-known impartial panel altogether.
And on another note: Why isn’t the common everyday Joe more anti-politician than anti-successful businessman. Since when is it a crime to be successful? That is the American dream, isn’t it? To be as successful as you desire. And we do hate dirty politicians, right?
If we are to continue to be a self-governing people, then we need to vote Trump to preserve our republic or we’ll become a socialist nation where the government has more power than the people.
Rene McSherry, Boise
