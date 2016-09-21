Yost letter: People of color

In regards to the recent news report (Idaho Statesman, Tuesday, Aug. 23), about Amy Robach apologizing for using the unforgivable term “colored people,” instead of the politically correct term “people of color,” on a segment on diversity in Hollywood on the ABC program “Good Morning America,” I would suggest the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, NAACP, change the name of their organization to the more appropriate National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, or the NAAPC. PC, or “Psychological Coercion.” What a concept.
Randall Yost, Emmett
