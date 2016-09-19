Basinger letter: Climate Action Rally

Do you want to add your voice to those asking for a cleaner future? Come to the Climate Action Rally at 11 a.m. on the Capitol steps Saturday, Oct. 1. Yes, there are lots of great options for something to do in Boise on a fall Saturday. Why spend your precious time joining your fellow citizens to make a public statement that you personally care about the quality of life in this valley?
We’ve all heard the saying, “if you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain.” I believe the same applies to raising your voice about issues that you care about.
If you are concerned about climate change, air and water quality, our leaders need to hear your voice. If you want our country to rapidly transition from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy, if you like the idea of supporting sustainable agriculture and local jobs in renewable energy, this is the place to be.
You might be inspired listening to people finding better options than the status quo. If you want “someone to do something”, come to the Capitol steps. I predict you’ll be happier that evening than if you go to the mall.
Nancy Basinger, Boise
