September 19, 2016 12:04 AM

Wilson letter: Donald Trump

Mr. Trump’s campaign motto, “Make America Great Again,” is incomplete. He has left off some words. I’d like to suggest that he add the words that I think he implies. “Make America Great Again — For the Wealthy.”

William J. “Bill” Wilson, Boise

