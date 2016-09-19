Wilson letter: Donald Trump

Mr. Trump’s campaign motto, “Make America Great Again,” is incomplete. He has left off some words. I’d like to suggest that he add the words that I think he implies. “Make America Great Again — For the Wealthy.”
William J. “Bill” Wilson, Boise
September 19, 2016 12:04 AM
Mr. Trump’s campaign motto, “Make America Great Again,” is incomplete. He has left off some words. I’d like to suggest that he add the words that I think he implies. “Make America Great Again — For the Wealthy.”
William J. “Bill” Wilson, Boise
Comments