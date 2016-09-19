Letters to the Editor

September 19, 2016 12:04 AM

Just letter: Elect Berch

I support Steve Berch for state representative from District 15.

Steve believes in education at all levels, including early childhood education. He worked for Hewlett-Packard in Boise for over 30 years, so knows firsthand the value of education, and that an educated workforce is so important in attracting and retaining businesses in the state.

Steve Berch wants to grow our economy by encouraging local small business and new startups so that our children and grandchildren stay in Idaho after they graduate.

Vote for Steve Berch on Nov. 8. Vote in support of education.

Rick Just, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Thompson vs. Carballo, Boise Open final round

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos