Sanders letter: Respect for Trump

Concerning the letter by Roy Lunsford calling Donald Trump a monkey, I am shocked and ashamed that your editors would print his letter. Calling any human being a monkey is as low as it gets. Would you print this letter if the name of the subject was Obama or Clinton? Of course you wouldn’t, and rightfully so. I think you owe your readers and Mr. Trump an apology, but I don’t expect to see one.
I have lost all respect for the editors of this newspaper who would allow or print anything that agrees with their political views.
Larry Sanders, Nampa
