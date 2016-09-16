Monroe letter: Idaho Republicans

Idaho R’s always want to be seen as good Christians (helping those less fortunate), cutting government costs (expensive and inefficient state and county catastrophic health plans), and growing the economy with well-paying jobs (millions of dollars in new health care spending). But no, the ideologues don’t want to expand federal entitlements. That’s about as shortsighted and archaic as you can get. Patti Anne Lodge says these 78,000 people should work more so they can purchase insurance. Typical R regressive and out-of-touch thinking. What does she know about working two or three minimum (or less) wage jobs just to pay the rent, let alone put food on the table? These R’s are disgusting.
Monroe Bradley, Boise
