At the Human Library, you check out a 'book' and 'read' a fellow human in a totally new way

SHARE COPY LINK The Human Library is an attempt to help "invisible communities" in Idaho tell their stories. Nine people will share their experiences during 20-minute sessions at the Indigo Art Festival on Saturday, May 19 at Storey Park in Meridian. Kelsey Grey

The Human Library is an attempt to help "invisible communities" in Idaho tell their stories. Nine people will share their experiences during 20-minute sessions at the Indigo Art Festival on Saturday, May 19 at Storey Park in Meridian. Kelsey Grey