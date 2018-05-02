On Idaho Gives day, ask yourself: What does Idaho give you?

SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of groups across the Treasure Valley took part in Idaho Gives 2015. They hosted bike rides, giveaways, language lessons and bake sales all to inspire donors to open their wallets. Statesman Staff

Hundreds of groups across the Treasure Valley took part in Idaho Gives 2015. They hosted bike rides, giveaways, language lessons and bake sales all to inspire donors to open their wallets. Statesman Staff