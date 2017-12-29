Discouraged by 2017? Here are some people I met who should change your mind

More Videos 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees Pause 2:01 Frank Myers' friends didn't want this veteran and neighbor to be forgotten 2:07 Why two non-profit leaders launched the "We All Do Better" podcast 3:46 Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 3:05 New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frank Myers' friends didn't want this veteran and neighbor to be forgotten Frank died July 18, 2017, and his extended family of friends and neighbors went out of their way to make sure he will be remembered. Frank died July 18, 2017, and his extended family of friends and neighbors went out of their way to make sure he will be remembered. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com

Frank died July 18, 2017, and his extended family of friends and neighbors went out of their way to make sure he will be remembered. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com