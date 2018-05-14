Several 2018 Idaho candidates for governor. Clockwise from upper left: Tommy Ahlquist, Raul Labrador, Brad Little, A.J. Balukoff, Paulette Jordan.
Several 2018 Idaho candidates for governor. Clockwise from upper left: Tommy Ahlquist, Raul Labrador, Brad Little, A.J. Balukoff, Paulette Jordan. Statesman file/AP file/courtesy
Several 2018 Idaho candidates for governor. Clockwise from upper left: Tommy Ahlquist, Raul Labrador, Brad Little, A.J. Balukoff, Paulette Jordan. Statesman file/AP file/courtesy

Opinion

Here's who the Statesman endorsed in the May 15 election for Idaho governor and more

By Bill Manny

bmanny@idahostatesman.com

May 14, 2018 11:25 AM

Still deciding who to vote for May 15? Here's the Statesman Editorial Board's endorsements in the open statewide offices and 1st Congressional District, and our arguments for the candidates.

Looking for more information on all the candidates running for all offices in the Idaho primary election? Be sure to check our online voter guide, where you can compare the candidates side by side.

[RELATED: Watch video of our interviews with the candidates for governor]

[RELATED: See the candidates in the Idaho Public Television debates]





Idaho governor, Democratic primary: Paulette Jordan offers Idaho voters a new approach.

Idaho governor, Republican primary: Experience, knowledge make Brad Little best prepared.

Lieutenant governor, Republican primary: Smart and effective, Kelley Packer gets our nod

Idaho state treasurer: Tom Kealey has the exact expertise, experience needed for an treasurer

Idaho's 1st Congressional District:Luke Malek has the makings of a good member of Congress for Idaho

Several of the candidates wrote rebuttals to the editorial board's endorsements:

REBUTTAL: Raul Labrador: Idaho is ready for a governor who will get government out of the way

REBUTTAL: Tommy Ahlquist: You can vote for the same old politicians for governor, or for my fresh approach

REBUTTAL: A.J. Balukoff: I'm running for governor to make sure every Idahoan gets a fair shake

REBUTTAL: Bob Nonini: Idaho needs to elect a true conservative for its next lieutenant governor

REBUTTAL: Lt. gov. candidate Steve Yates: Idaho can be an example of conservative policies in action

REBUTTAL: Russ Fulcher: I'm uniquely qualified to help Idaho as its new 1st District congressman

REBUTTAL: Dave Leroy: Send this statesman and citizen to Washington, D.C., for the 1st CD

[Related: Learn about all the candidates in our online voter guide]

  Comments  