Here's who the Statesman endorsed in the May 15 election for Idaho governor and more

Still deciding who to vote for May 15? Here's the Statesman Editorial Board's endorsements in the open statewide offices and 1st Congressional District, and our arguments for the candidates.
Idaho governor, Democratic primary: Paulette Jordan offers Idaho voters a new approach.
Idaho governor, Republican primary: Experience, knowledge make Brad Little best prepared.
Lieutenant governor, Republican primary: Smart and effective, Kelley Packer gets our nod
Idaho state treasurer: Tom Kealey has the exact expertise, experience needed for an treasurer
Idaho's 1st Congressional District:Luke Malek has the makings of a good member of Congress for Idaho
Several of the candidates wrote rebuttals to the editorial board's endorsements:
REBUTTAL: Raul Labrador: Idaho is ready for a governor who will get government out of the way
REBUTTAL: Tommy Ahlquist: You can vote for the same old politicians for governor, or for my fresh approach
REBUTTAL: A.J. Balukoff: I'm running for governor to make sure every Idahoan gets a fair shake
REBUTTAL: Bob Nonini: Idaho needs to elect a true conservative for its next lieutenant governor
REBUTTAL: Lt. gov. candidate Steve Yates: Idaho can be an example of conservative policies in action
REBUTTAL: Russ Fulcher: I'm uniquely qualified to help Idaho as its new 1st District congressman
REBUTTAL: Dave Leroy: Send this statesman and citizen to Washington, D.C., for the 1st CD
