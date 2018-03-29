Putin’s power, arrogance lead to costly Russian miscalculation that unites West

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with local officials after visiting a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Putin flew to the city of Kemerovo earlier on Tuesday to look at the investigation into the blaze that trapped dozens of parents and children who came to the entertainment center on Sunday on the first weekend of the school recess. Alexei Druzhinin AP