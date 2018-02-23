“What they’re calling lies are ‘I don’t like what you said.’ ”

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. spoke with Miami Herald editorial board editor Nancy Ancrum about trust and the media, in a Facebook Live video on Feb. 21. You can watch the entire conversation above.
About Leonard Pitts Jr.
Leonard Pitts Jr. won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2004. He is the author of the novels, Grant Park, Freeman, and Before I Forget. His column is published in the Miami Herald every Sunday and Wednesday. Forward From This Moment, a collection of his columns, was released in 2009.
On Sept. 11, 2001, he wrote a column on the terrorist attacks that received a huge response from readers who deluged him with more than 26,000 e-mails. It was posted on the Internet, chain-letter style.
Never miss a local story.
You can also read Pitts' series, What Works?, a series of columns about programs anywhere in the country that show results in improving the lives of black children.
Leonard also wrote the 2008 series I Am A Man, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.
Email Leonard at lpitts@MiamiHerald.com or visit his website at www.leonardpittsjr.com.
Comments