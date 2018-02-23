More Videos

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. 1:25

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him.

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 2:54

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

The future of Idaho's salmon remains as uncertain today as in the 1990s 1:32

The future of Idaho’s salmon remains as uncertain today as in the 1990s

Sikhs in Boise and U.S. say: 'We are Americans.' 0:55

Sikhs in Boise and U.S. say: "We are Americans."

Interior Secretary Jewell recounts events that kept her up at night 4:17

Interior Secretary Jewell recounts events that kept her up at night

Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates 1:48

Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

Boise Sanders supporters hold firm 2:32

Boise Sanders supporters hold firm

Leon Panetta on public service 1:44

Leon Panetta on public service

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 0:50

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC 1:27

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC

Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks editorial board editor Nancy Ancrum about trust and the media. Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald
Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks editorial board editor Nancy Ancrum about trust and the media. Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald

Opinion

“What they’re calling lies are ‘I don’t like what you said.’ ”

February 23, 2018 01:25 PM

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. spoke with Miami Herald editorial board editor Nancy Ancrum about trust and the media, in a Facebook Live video on Feb. 21. You can watch the entire conversation above.

About Leonard Pitts Jr.

Leonard Pitts Jr. won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2004. He is the author of the novels, Grant Park, Freeman, and Before I Forget. His column is published in the Miami Herald every Sunday and Wednesday. Forward From This Moment, a collection of his columns, was released in 2009.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he wrote a column on the terrorist attacks that received a huge response from readers who deluged him with more than 26,000 e-mails. It was posted on the Internet, chain-letter style.

You can also read Pitts' series, What Works?, a series of columns about programs anywhere in the country that show results in improving the lives of black children.

Leonard also wrote the 2008 series I Am A Man, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

Email Leonard at lpitts@MiamiHerald.com or visit his website at www.leonardpittsjr.com.

Some recent columns by Leonard Pitts

