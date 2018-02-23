“What they’re calling lies are ‘I don’t like what you said.’ ”

1:25 Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. Pause

2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

1:32 The future of Idaho’s salmon remains as uncertain today as in the 1990s

0:55 Sikhs in Boise and U.S. say: "We are Americans."

4:17 Interior Secretary Jewell recounts events that kept her up at night

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

2:32 Boise Sanders supporters hold firm

1:44 Leon Panetta on public service

0:50 Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state