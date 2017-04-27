Fisher letter: Death row prisoners

I’m not going to rant and rave. I just want to make a few observations and poignant comments about U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker and the rest of the bleeding heart liberals who believe that people should be concerned about criminals suffering severe pain or inhumane treatment when being executed by lethal injections. If you are on death row for committing murder, rape or any heinous crime, you deserve no better treatment than that which you inflicted on the victim of your crime. I believe in an “eye for an eye” and we really shouldn’t care what you feel or how you suffer as you are being put to death. End of story.
Helen Fisher, Eagle
