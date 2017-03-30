After Congress’ repeal, only public outrage defends internet privacy

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center Pause

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:20 New owners, same Garry's Automotive

1:31 NFL hopefuls at Boise State show what they can do at BSU Pro Day

0:30 Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch

1:38 Eagle Hatchery moves endangered sockeye salmon for their safety

3:04 Combine, pro day have helped boost former Boise State LB Tanner Vallejo's stock

0:42 200 ton rock blocks Oregon road

2:46 Mary Frances Bir's journey finally pays off